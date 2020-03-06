PC National Jr Tennis in full swing

LAHORE: Semifinalists were decided on Thursday in the Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore National Junior Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.

The semifinals of some of categories of the event, being organised by PLTA, will be played on Friday.The semifinals of U-10, and U 12 will be played on Friday while the finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday at 3.00 pm.

Results of matches played on Thursday: Boys U-18 semifinals: Faizan Fayyaz beat Farman Shakeel 6-3, 6-3, Hamza Jawad beat Jabir Ali 7-5, 6-4.Boys U-18 doubles semifinals: Faizan Fayyaz & Abdul Hanan Khan beat Hamza Jawad & Farman Shakeel 5-4, 4-2, Bilal Asim & Ahmad Nael beat Zain Ul Abideen & Ifham Rana 1-4, 4-2, 12-10.

In Boys U-16 semis Farman Shakeel beat Abdul Hanan khan 6-2, 6-2, Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-0.In Boys/Girls U-10 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-2

In Boys/Girls U-12 quarters Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal malik 4-1, 4-2, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-2.