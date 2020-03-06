PC National Jr Tennis in full swing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Semifinalists were decided on Thursday in the Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore National Junior Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.
The semifinals of some of categories of the event, being organised by PLTA, will be played on Friday.The semifinals of U-10, and U 12 will be played on Friday while the finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday at 3.00 pm.
Results of matches played on Thursday: Boys U-18 semifinals: Faizan Fayyaz beat Farman Shakeel 6-3, 6-3, Hamza Jawad beat Jabir Ali 7-5, 6-4.Boys U-18 doubles semifinals: Faizan Fayyaz & Abdul Hanan Khan beat Hamza Jawad & Farman Shakeel 5-4, 4-2, Bilal Asim & Ahmad Nael beat Zain Ul Abideen & Ifham Rana 1-4, 4-2, 12-10.
In Boys U-16 semis Farman Shakeel beat Abdul Hanan khan 6-2, 6-2, Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-0.In Boys/Girls U-10 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-2
In Boys/Girls U-12 quarters Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal malik 4-1, 4-2, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-2.
LAHORE: Semifinalists were decided on Thursday in the Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore National Junior Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.
The semifinals of some of categories of the event, being organised by PLTA, will be played on Friday.The semifinals of U-10, and U 12 will be played on Friday while the finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday at 3.00 pm.
Results of matches played on Thursday: Boys U-18 semifinals: Faizan Fayyaz beat Farman Shakeel 6-3, 6-3, Hamza Jawad beat Jabir Ali 7-5, 6-4.Boys U-18 doubles semifinals: Faizan Fayyaz & Abdul Hanan Khan beat Hamza Jawad & Farman Shakeel 5-4, 4-2, Bilal Asim & Ahmad Nael beat Zain Ul Abideen & Ifham Rana 1-4, 4-2, 12-10.
In Boys U-16 semis Farman Shakeel beat Abdul Hanan khan 6-2, 6-2, Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-0.In Boys/Girls U-10 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-2
In Boys/Girls U-12 quarters Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal malik 4-1, 4-2, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-2.