Progress on patient referral system reviewed

LAHORE :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress on the pilot project of the patient referral system in Lahore here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Fatima Jinnah Medical University VC Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Arif Tajammal, Ameer-ud-din Medical College Principal Sardar Al-fareed, Punjab Health Foundation MD Ms Kiran Khursheed and other officers.

The minister reviewed the performance of doctors and staff in the pilot project of the patient referral system. The pilot project was introduced in the vicinity of the Jinnah Hospital Lahore in which dispensaries and filter clinics were linked with Jinnah Hospital through an online referral system. Under the system, patients with minor ailments are provided with treatment at dispensaries and filter clinics, whereas, the patients with major ailments are referred to tertiary hospitals through bar-coded referral slips.

The minister said, “The idea behind referral system is to provide health services to patients at their doorstep, reduce unnecessary burden on tertiary hospitals and ensure judicious utilisation of resources. Through the filter clinics at Wahdat Colony, thousands of patients have been provided with quality healthcare services. We are ensuring quality healthcare services at public sector hospitals.”

coronavirus: On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Energy Minister Muhammad Akhtar Malik, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Sukhera, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Usman Yunis, Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, finance special secretary, schools secretary, local government secretary, PDMA director general and other officers attended the meeting.

The health minister reviewed advance measures and the recent situation of suspected cases of coronavirus throughout the province.

Capt (r) Muhammad Usman Younas and Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan informed the minister about the advance precautionary measures being taken throughout the province to cope up with coronavirus.

Medical experts gave valuable suggestions regarding precautionary and preventive measures against coronavirus. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that people should strictly implement the hygienic principles. She said that an effective advertisement campaign was also being run for creating awareness among the masses about coronavirus.

All the results of the tests of suspected coronavirus patients are negative in Punjab. All the necessary medical equipment and medicines are available in abundance in all ICUs.