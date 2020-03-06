PINS employees regularised

LAHORE :The services of 313 contract employees of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences have been regularised and orders have been issued in this regard.

All these employees have expressed their gratitude to the PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. Delivering the regularisation orders to these 313 employees of Grade 1 to 15 at PINS, Dr Khalid Mahmood said those who serve the ailing humanity are blessed by Allah Almighty by unknown sources and this is the one example.

He said the government was not only providing best medical facilities to the patients but also concentrating on the welfare activities of the employees. Prof Khalid called upon the employees to work with more efficiency and perform their services to the satisfaction of the general public.

He said that Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences was the institution of its own kind where maximum patients were dealt with neuro diseases and with the best team work efforts would be continued to make this a model institution. Prof Khalid Mahmud congratulated all the regularised employees.