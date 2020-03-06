Karachi trounce Crescent Club of Sargodha 5-2

KARACHI: Karachi youth hockey team defeated Crescent Hockey Club of Sargodha 5-2. Haris Naseer of Karachi scored a hat-trick.

Shahbaz struck in the 7th minute. Haris scored in the 22nd and 34th minutes of the game. Adnan hit a goal in the 47th minute. Haris completed his hat-trick in the 58th minute.

Sabir of Crescent Club scored their first goal in 31st minute. Peer Saleem scored in 33rd minute. The team of Karachi will continue its tour in Faisalabad and then play in Lahore.