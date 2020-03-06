Obaid appointed chairman of Sindh football normalisation committee

KARACHI: Khwaja Obaid Ilyas has been made chairman of Sindh Football Association (SFA) Normalisation Committee.

According to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee press release, Mohammad Zaman has been made chairman of the Islamabad Football Association (IFA) NC.

According to a highly reliable source, Obaid was goalkeeper of Karachi United football team. He was teammate of the PFF NC chairman Humza Khan, the source said. Obaid was also Director Sports of Aman Sports Foundation.

Obaid’s link with Humza and Karachi United is a big question mark over his appointment as SFA NC chairman. PFF NC chairman Humza has been in headlines for making biased decisions. Humza’s association with KU has made him a controversial figure in the whole process.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Riaz has been appointed secretary of the SFA NC. Riaz has been a national footballer, referee, football organiser and sports journalist. Riaz said that he would live up to the expectations of those who appointed him secretary.

SFA NC will hold a meeting on Friday (today). Appointing Zaman as chairman of IFA is also controversial. Zaman has been vice-president of the IFA Sharafat group which supports Zahir Shah.

Shafqat Raza has been made secretary of the IFA NC. According to a source, Raza is secretary of Hyderi Club Islamabad. A source said that Afzal Rehman has been added to the Punjab Football Association (PFA) NC, taking the overall strength to seven.

Previously PFA NC consisted of six members which was against the constitution as the strength should be either five or seven.