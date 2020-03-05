Her voice

A large number of events and celebrations are held on the International Women’s Day. Women are also appreciated for their contribution to the country’s economy. However, we still have a long way to go before women are empowered in the true sense. We are living in a patriarchal society, where men consider it their responsibility to make key decisions about a woman’s life. The literacy rate among girls is alarmingly low.

We need to eliminate the oppressive attitude held towards women. A girl should be allowed to make her own decisions. Women’s empowerment should not only be restricted to allowing a woman to leave the four walls of her house to work. We have to let her voice her opinions.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad