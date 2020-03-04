Violation of merit won’t be allowed: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered indiscriminate action against criminals in DG Khan Division.

Addressing the parliamentarians of DG Khan Division here Tuesday, he said that protection of life and property of people be ensured and police should ensure to redress the complaints forthwith. I need results as merit has only been ensured in the Punjab province. No one will be allowed to violate merit and every possible step will be taken to remove the backwardness of Rajanpur, Jampur and Rojhan.

The meeting reviewed the development projects and constituencies related problems of the division. The parliamentarians put forth proposals for upcoming Annual Development Programme. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that development work would be done in consultation with MNAs and MPAs of the area and added that 35 percent funds had been allocated for the Southern Punjab. He stated that ban was imposed to transfer these funds to some other project or city and assured that the promise of setting up Southern Punjab Secretariat would be fulfilled. He informed that flood protection embankment would be constructed in Muzaffargarh and repair and maintenance of Muzaffargarh-Alipur and Alipur to Saitpur Road Project would be included in the next ADP.

“I have recently visited Layyah and the prospect of setting up university in Layyah City will be reviewed” he added. The chief minister ordered indiscriminate action against criminals in DG Khan Division and directed to submit a report to his office after the elimination of major criminal gangs.

Corruption: Usman Buzdar has said that “coronavirus” of corruption has weakened the foundations of the country. In a statement, he made it clear that the elimination of corruption was the priority agenda of the government. The people remain deprived of even the basic necessities of life due to the corruption of the past governments. Even the children are fully aware of the corruption of the previous rulers and the only way to move forward is to eliminate corruption at every level, he added.

The chief minister emphasised that across-the-board accountability would help the country to achieve its real destination. The incumbent government is the most transparent in the history of the country, he reiterated. It is worthwhile that Prime Minister Imran Khan has destroyed the idols of corruption and the PTI government is fully committed to eradicating corruption under his leadership, concluded the chief minister.

CLEANLINESS: The chief minister has directed the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore adding that cleanliness system should be improved by working round-the-clock.

He directed that solid waste should be timely removed and effective monitoring be ensured as well. He directed the officials concerned to early dispose of administrative, financial and legal matters adding that cleanliness system should be improved by dividing Lahore into different zones.