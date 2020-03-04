180 arrested in Kohat crackdown

KOHAT: The police arrested 180 criminals and seized arms and ammunition during two-month crackdown launched against the anti-social elements in the district.

Briefing the media-persons here on Tuesday, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman said that the dreaded outlaw Nazar Hussain was arrested after an exchange of fire in a mountainous area of Shakardarra, adding that he was carrying head-money Rs1 million. He said that Kalashnikov, three grenades and dozens of cartridges were also seized from him. He said the outlaw was wanted to the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in 22 cases of heinous nature for the past 26 years. He added that the police arrested 180 proclaimed offenders involved in terrorism, bomb blasts, kidnapping for ransom, robbery, murder, attempted murder and other cases of heinous nature in the crackdown. DPO said that the outlaw, Akbar Khan, involved in the terror activities while Farman Wazir wanted in the murder of an noted Eye Specialist Dr Auliya Jan were arrested. The DPO said that one Khandan Khan belonging to Kohat district had escaped from the Bannu jailbreak was arrested again and the Lachi police arrested Gul Muhammad and Saifullah wanted to the police in bomb blasts and murder cases. Another outlaw, Misri Khan, was arrested at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar while returning from a Gulf State and shifted to Kohat Jail.