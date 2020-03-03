Security plan for PSL matches

LAHORE:A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was convened in the Civil Secretariat, chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional I.G. CTD, Commissioner Lahore and others officers also attended the meeting. Security arrangements for PSL matches were reviewed at the meeting. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the meeting about the security plan made for the matches. It was decided to further tighten security. The law minister directed that special attention should be paid to minimising the problems of people while implementing the security plan.

Raja Bashart directed CTO Captain (retd) Hamad to meet shopkeepers and traders to take them in confidence and pay special attention to solving traffic problems.

The committee approved three separate packages of compensation for police personnel martyred in terrorism, encounter or in an accident. Raja Bashart directed that proliferation of sectarian hatred on social media should be monitored and strict action be taken against the accused with a view to maintaining the current spirit of interfaith harmony at every cost.

10,000 cops: Lahore Police (Operations Wing) is all set to implement its comprehensive security plan for the remaining T-20 matches of Pakistan Super League session V cricket series continuing from today (Tuesday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

According to the security plan, more than 10,000 police officers, including 16 SPs, 34 DSPs, 103 Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and 515 subordinates will perform security duties to ensure foolproof security of players as well as citizens visiting the stadium.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed while giving details of the security strategy, said that Lahore Police had previously played pivotal role in promoting international sports in Pakistan by providing maximum security to these events. Rai Babar said that Lahore Police was all set to provide foolproof security to the visiting national and international players for the world class T-20 cricket series. He said that maximum efforts had been made to least disturb the business activities during the matches and zero-route will be provided to the teams by closing the roads for minimum time only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa.

arrested: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown arrested 221 criminals and recovered 26 pistols, two rifles, two guns, bullets, more than 29kg Charas, 600grm heroin, 3kg and 790grm opium and 242 litre liquor.

SP Sadar Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, Sadar Division Police busted seven gangs and arrested its 19 members along with recoveries worth more than Rs09.75 lakh from them.

Gang smashed: CIA Iqbal Town police claimed to have arrested four members of a gang and recovered booty and illegal weapons from their possession on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified as ringleader Sahibzada alias Chaghar, Abuzar, Liaqat and Gul Nawab. The DSP CIA and his team managed to arrest the accused persons with the help of modern technology.