Two viruses

Both flu and the coronavirus are contagious and cause respiratory illness. The symptoms of the flu and Covid-19 can look similar; although, the two illnesses are caused by different viruses. Both cause fever, fatigue, headache, cough, body aches and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. Both can be spread from person to person through droplets in the air from an infected person coughing, sneezing or talking. Both can be prevented by washing hands frequently, coughing into the crooks of your elbow or a tissue paper, staying home when sick and limiting human interaction and wearing masks.

Approximately 87,000 people have been infected and 3000 have died of the deadly coronavirus. According to a survey, every year one billion cases of flu are reported and around 291,000-646,000 deaths worldwide. Only vaccines for the flu are available but the real issue lies in the coronavirus being more infectious than the flu and a vaccine yet to be introduced for it.

Neha Ahmed

Karachi