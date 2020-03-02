close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

2 boys sexually assaulted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

PAKPATTAN: Two minor boys were sexually assaulted here on Sunday. Reportedly, accused Ali Buksh caught a six-year-old boy and eight-year-old boy, took them to fields and allegedly sexually assaulted them. Police have registered a case.

Officers asked to plant saplings: DPO Bilal Umar has asked the officers of the department to plant saplings in their offices. He was addressing a meeting held in connection with the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign here on Sunday.

