2 boys sexually assaulted

PAKPATTAN: Two minor boys were sexually assaulted here on Sunday. Reportedly, accused Ali Buksh caught a six-year-old boy and eight-year-old boy, took them to fields and allegedly sexually assaulted them. Police have registered a case.

Officers asked to plant saplings: DPO Bilal Umar has asked the officers of the department to plant saplings in their offices. He was addressing a meeting held in connection with the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign here on Sunday.