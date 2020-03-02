Families protest as four men held for ‘looting worshippers’

After police on Sunday arrested four people for their alleged involvement in looting worshipers in Awami Colony area, families of the held suspects staged a protest outside the police station.

The police locked the police station’s main entrance to stop the protesters, including women, from entering the police station. However, when some protesters managed to enter the police station, cops misbehaved with media persons who were covering the protest and also attempted to break their cameras.

The protesters shouted slogans against the police, accusing the police of making false arrests. They also demanded of the government to immediately release the four men. On the other hand, the police said the four men snatched mobile phones, cash and other valuables from worshippers in in Korangi area.

The police said they were successful in arresting the robbers, identified as Yasin, Dilshad, Saddam and Pervez. The police claimed that the worshipers had also identified the arrested suspects, adding that the suspects had been involved in more than a dozen crime cases. The police also claimed to have found a stolen motorcycle, different keys and cash in their possession.