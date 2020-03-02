Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs in first ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYLHET: Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 169 runs in their first One-day International to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Opener Liton Das struck 126 off 105 balls to guide Bangladesh to 321-1 before Mohammad Saifuddin claimed 3-22 to help the home side bowl out Zimbabwe for 152 runs in 39.1 overs.
Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed two wickets each as Bangladesh recorded their biggest ever ODI win by runs.
Debutant Wesley Madhevere made 35 runs for Zimbabwe. The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday (tomorrow).
Bangladesh won toss
Bangladesh Innings
Liton Das †retired hurt 126
Tamim Iqballbw b Madhevere 24
Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Mutombodzi 29
Mushfiqur Rahimc †Mutumbami b Tiripano 19
Mahmudullahlbw b Mpofu 32
Mohammad Mithunlbw b Mpofu 50
Mohammad Saifuddinnot out 28
Mehidy Hasan Mirazc b Mumba 7
*Mashrafe Mortaza not out 0
Extras (lb 1, w 5) 6
Total (50 Overs, 6 wickets) 321
Did not bat: Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Fall: 1-60, 2-140 , 3-182 , 3-206* , 4-274 , 5-289, 6-298
Bowling: CB Mpofu 10-0-68-2, CT Mumba 8-0-45-1, W Madhevere 8-0-48-1, DT Tiripano 7-0-56-1, Sikandar Raza 10-0-56-0, CT Mutombodzi 7-0-47-1
Zimbabwe Innings
TS Kamunhukamwe b Saifuddin 1
*CJ Chibhabha c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 10
RW Chakabva lbw b Saifuddin 11
BRM Taylor b Taijul Islam 8
W Madhevere c Mashrafe b Miraz 35
Sikandar c Mahmudullah b Rahman 18
R Mutumbami †run out 17
CT Mutombodzi c Saifuddin b Mortaza 24
DT Tiripano c & b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2
CT Mumba b Mohammad Saifuddin 13
CB Mpofu not out 9
Extras (lb 1, w 3) 4
Total (39.1 Overs, all out) 152
Fall: 1-1 , 2-23 , 3-23 , 4-44 , 5-79, 6-84 , 7-106, 8-109, 9-130 , 10-152
Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 6-0-22-1, Mohammad Saifuddin 7-0-22-3, Mashrafe Mortaza 6.1-0-35-2, Taijul Islam 9-2-27-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8-1-33-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-12-0
Result: Bangladesh won by 169 runs
Man of the match: Liton Das (BD)
BD led the 3-match series: 1-0
ODI debut: Wesley Madhevere (Zim)
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh). TV Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Australia). Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)
