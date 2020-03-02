Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs in first ODI

SYLHET: Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 169 runs in their first One-day International to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Opener Liton Das struck 126 off 105 balls to guide Bangladesh to 321-1 before Mohammad Saifuddin claimed 3-22 to help the home side bowl out Zimbabwe for 152 runs in 39.1 overs.

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed two wickets each as Bangladesh recorded their biggest ever ODI win by runs.

Debutant Wesley Madhevere made 35 runs for Zimbabwe. The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh Innings

Liton Das †retired hurt 126

Tamim Iqballbw b Madhevere 24

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Mutombodzi 29

Mushfiqur Rahimc †Mutumbami b Tiripano 19

Mahmudullahlbw b Mpofu 32

Mohammad Mithunlbw b Mpofu 50

Mohammad Saifuddinnot out 28

Mehidy Hasan Mirazc b Mumba 7

*Mashrafe Mortaza not out 0

Extras (lb 1, w 5) 6

Total (50 Overs, 6 wickets) 321

Did not bat: Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-60, 2-140 , 3-182 , 3-206* , 4-274 , 5-289, 6-298

Bowling: CB Mpofu 10-0-68-2, CT Mumba 8-0-45-1, W Madhevere 8-0-48-1, DT Tiripano 7-0-56-1, Sikandar Raza 10-0-56-0, CT Mutombodzi 7-0-47-1

Zimbabwe Innings

TS Kamunhukamwe b Saifuddin 1

*CJ Chibhabha c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 10

RW Chakabva lbw b Saifuddin 11

BRM Taylor b Taijul Islam 8

W Madhevere c Mashrafe b Miraz 35

Sikandar c Mahmudullah b Rahman 18

R Mutumbami †run out 17

CT Mutombodzi c Saifuddin b Mortaza 24

DT Tiripano c & b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2

CT Mumba b Mohammad Saifuddin 13

CB Mpofu not out 9

Extras (lb 1, w 3) 4

Total (39.1 Overs, all out) 152

Fall: 1-1 , 2-23 , 3-23 , 4-44 , 5-79, 6-84 , 7-106, 8-109, 9-130 , 10-152

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 6-0-22-1, Mohammad Saifuddin 7-0-22-3, Mashrafe Mortaza 6.1-0-35-2, Taijul Islam 9-2-27-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8-1-33-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-12-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 169 runs

Man of the match: Liton Das (BD)

BD led the 3-match series: 1-0

ODI debut: Wesley Madhevere (Zim)

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh). TV Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Australia). Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)