GB Scouts win National Skiing

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Scouts won National Cross Country Ski Championship held at Rattu (GB).
Winter Sports Federation organised the competition. The defending champions Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts secured top five positions among top six.
Consequently, overall Ski Championship trophy was won by GB Scouts.
