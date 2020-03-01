close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
AFP
March 1, 2020

GB Scouts win National Skiing

Sports

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Scouts won National Cross Country Ski Championship held at Rattu (GB).

Winter Sports Federation organised the competition. The defending champions Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts secured top five positions among top six.

Consequently, overall Ski Championship trophy was won by GB Scouts.

