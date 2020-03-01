Man drowns after falling into drain

LAHORE : A 27-year-old man drowned in a drain in Samanabad police limits here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body from the drain. The victim has been identified as Khalil Ahmad, son of Muhammad Siddique. He fell into the drain near Multan Road. Passers-by informed the Rescue 1122 which started search and recovered the body. Police collected forensic evidence and started investigations.

PSCA: A delegation comprising 40 lawyers and students visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority PSCA office. Operation commander SP Khalid Mehmood and DSP Asghar welcomed the delegation and briefed it on infrastructure and PSCA’s provision of Judicial Forensic Evidence to LEAs and courts. The delegation acknowledged the inevitability of evidence in criminal trials. They expressed satisfaction on international standards of service and quality maintained by the authority. The delegation was briefed on various sections, operations and technologies.

Thief gang: AVLS Sadr Division busted Sheva bike thief and snatcher gang and recovered 24 bikes, three motorcycle-rickshaws, two auto-rickshaws and weapons from gang. The arrested accused confessed committing crimes in different areas of the City. They have been identified as Gulfam alias Sheva and Sajeel Masih.

Traffic plan: City Traffic Police implemented a traffic plan during the elections of Lahore High Court Bar here on Saturday. CTO Syed Hammad Abid visited the court and reviewed the arrangements.

Traffic flow was well maintained and lawyers were facilitated to exercise their right of vote.

TRAFFIC SECTORS: CTO Hammad Abid visited different traffic sectors and testing centres. He checked record of facilitation centres and asked citizens about the services.

He directed the staff to arrange cold water at the centers. He said action will be taken on the complaints of the citizens. He visited Arfa Karim, Model Town, Ichra and Anarkali sectors.