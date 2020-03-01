Panic

Since the outbreak in Wuhan, the coronavirus has spread like wildfire throughout the world. It has also created mass hysteria among people, which is far more dangerous than the virus itself.

Recently, two cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Apart from the mass hysteria that was created, since then the prices of surgical masks and N95s have surged immensely in the market, which is very disappointing to see as it has emerged as a business benefit for some while others fight to live. The other strange developing news is that personal protective equipment like masks, and other material have practically vanished from Pakistani markets and pharmacies in many areas, which is surprising as in such moments things that should be provided for free are being sold for prices that the majority cannot afford.

Arisha Ansar

Karachi