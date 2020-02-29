Bigotry in India

Khushwant Singh once said that there is only one big issue of the Subcontinent: bigotry based on religion. The frenzied bigots across the border try to outdo each other on who can persecute minorities worse. In Delhi, Muslim residents are lynched and killed brutally, their homes are burnt, mosques are attacked. They are reliving the carnage of Gujarat.

What is very clear about the current regime led by the Modi-Shah duo is that it is clear on a total genocide of Muslims and Dalits. The government of India has tried to appease dissent, coming from secular and sane voices in India including Hindus. The world must condemn this Muslim genocide otherwise it will blow out of proportion.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi