PRCS holds visioning exercise to design strategy

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organised a three-day visioning exercise to develop a strategic framework for the next five years.

Representatives from PRCS National Headquarters, all provincial branches, departments, academia, Movement partners and other stakeholders participated in the exercise, which was held at the PRCS Headquarters. The output of the exercise will be presented to donors and partners during the upcoming partnership meeting in June 2020.

Head of IFRC Delegation in Thailand Christopher Rassi facilitated the visioning exercise. PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq and Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed also shared their vision vis-à-vis desired future of PRCS.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Abrar said that the collective vision would lay the foundation of a strategic framework and development of action plans that will yield desired results. He said, the strategy will set a direction to enhance the capacity of the Society and make it self-reliant and sustainable.

Khalid appreciated the participants and facilitator of the exercise for their inputs and support. He said, the framework document will serve as a pre-requisite for the partnership meeting to be held in June 2020 to set out the Strategy 2025. Earlier, Joint Director Operations Muhammad Obaidullah gave a briefing on PRCS programmes assessments and recommendations. In the end, Abrar presented a memento to Christopher Rassi.