Two labourers killed in wall collapse

MIRANSHAH: Two labourers were killed when the wall of an under-construction market collapsed here on Thursday.

The local sources said the wall of the under-construction market came to the ground, burying under the rubble seven labourers who were working there. The local people rushed to the site and launched the rescue operation on self-help basis.

They pulled out five workers from the debris in an injured condition and shifted them to the Miranshah District Headquarters Hospital. The local administration and soldiers later in a joint operation retrieved the bodies of the two labourers.