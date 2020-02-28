German ambassador visits UoP campus

PESHAWAR: German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has welcomed the suggestion of a symposium at the University of Peshawar on a French-German Reconciliation Model through German and French ambassadors dialogue.

The German ambassador also welcomed the Afghan peace process and hoped that democratic values, institutional build-up and women’s rights will take priority from the Taliban faction. The German ambassador was flanked by German Goethe Institute Director Stephan Winkler and press and cultural secretary Christine Rozenberger at the IPCS. IPCS Director,Prof Hussain Shaheed Soherwardy praised the ambassador for taking the train ride from Rawalpindi to Karachi for wider public understanding and diverse culture on the very onset of his term. Prof Hussain welcomed the visit by reiterating that bilateral exchanges would prove beneficial for both sides as security and peace situation in the province demand much more exchanges. The ambassador remarked in his address to students that his predecessor Martin Kobler has greatly praised the hospitality of Pashtuns and Peshawarites and he is overwhelmed by response and reception of the university. Later, Director Goethe Institute Stephan Winkler pointed out that his Institute wants to bring in German linguistics based in Pakistan to expand the footprint of German language at the university for academic uplift and scholarships facilitation.