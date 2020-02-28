Army beat KP

ISLAMABAD: Eight matches were decided on the opening day of the 19th National Netball Championships that got under way here at Pakistan Sports Complex Thursday.

In the men’s event, Army beat KP 55-6. Wapda got the better of Fata 12-48. Navy edged out Balochistan 2-0 while Sindh beat AJK 42-10. In women’s championship, Army thrashed AJK 32-0. Sindh outplayed Fata 40-0 while Wapda overwhelmed LUMS 43-0 and Elite got the better of KP 6-2. Federal Secretary Information Technology Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was the chief guest who inaugurated the event.