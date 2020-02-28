Evening of instrumental music held at PNCA

Islamabad : An evening of Classical Instrumental Music held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts with Clarinet Player, Jaffar Hussain Randhawa and Sarangi Player, Zohaib Hussain.

The event was part of the PNCA programs for the promotion of classical music and musicians.

Ustad Jaffar Hussain Randhawa, a popular name in the field, has been performing for the last four decades is one of the very few Clarinet players in the country, who started learning from his uncle Mohammad Sharif at the age of 7 years.

His stunning performance at the All Pakistan Music Conference in 1999 took him to circles of serious music listeners. He mesmerized the audience today with his matchless presentation.