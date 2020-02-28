Call to make campuses drug-free

LAHORE:An awareness seminar on “Drugs Prevention” was held at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) here Thursday. According to a press release, UMT Director General Abid Shirwani, Force Commander Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), RD, Punjab Brig Rashid Minhas, former secretary Narcotics and Professor of Practice UMT Sohail Ahmad, Head Office of Security Safety and Vigilance (OSSV) Maj (r) Ibrar Hussain, media persons and large number of students participated in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Rashid Minhas emphasised that it was the need of time to make our educational institutions drug-free and wipe it from our society as well. Rashid Minhas said it was clearly stated in Holy Quran that whosoever saves the life of one man, it is as if he has saved whole of humankind; therefore, we should join our hands in this mission to save every individual of our country from such disaster like drugs. He said every individual would have to play his or her best role in preventing people from addiction and use of drugs. He requested parents to keep checks and balances to their children in this regard as well. Addressing the seminar, Abid Shirwani said UMT was the first ever certified drug-free university in Pakistan. He said that nations always succeeded only due to its youths’ struggle and hard work and advised students to recognise their responsibilities to play vital role in the development of the country. He praised the ANF sacrifices to make Pakistan a drug-free country.