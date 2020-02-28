US consulate team, minister discuss rights

LAHORE:A delegation of American consulate led by political assistant Daimm Fazal called on provincial minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine here Thursday and discuss issues regarding protection of human rights, religious freedom and interfaith dialogue.

The minister briefed the delegation about measures taken by the Punjab government for the protection of human rights and minorities. He said that department of HR&MA was protecting the rights of children, women, transgender, special persons, senior citizens, minorities etc. He said the Punjab government believed in the dignity and fair treatment of every person; their protection in accordance with the law. The Punjab government is committed to translate the human rights principles enshrined in the Constitution into legislation with robust institutional mechanism. He said that minorities’ empowerment package will help marginalised religious communities and the package included implementation of minorities’ quota for jobs and education, system for remission of sentences, skill development training, minority quota in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and introduction of religious education in schools of minorities. He condemned the recent incidents in India where followers of Modi burnt mosques and other religious places of Muslims. He told the delegation that PM Imran Khan in a tweet warned that anyone in Pakistan targeting non-Muslims citizens or their worship places would be dealt with strictly as minorities were equal citizens of this country. He emphasised on the delegation to play their proactive role in freedom of Kashmir and peace in India.

The delegation praised the move of Imran Khan and measures taken by the Punjab government for the protection of human rights. The delegation assured the minister of their cooperation in protecting human rights and resolving Kashmir issue. Political economic chief Barry H Junker, Rubina Feroz Bhatti and other officials were also present in the meeting.