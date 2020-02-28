Alhamra events pay tribute to PAF heroes

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council on Thursday celebrated February 27 as the first anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort” with full zeal and zest to pay tribute to our national heroes of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

To celebrate the day, Alhamra organised three colourful events, in which an exhibition, a play and a walk were held at Alhamra Arts Centre.

The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Air vice Marshal Tariq Zia along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan. The exhibition was featured more than 70 artworks. On the occasion, Air vice Marshal Tariq Zia said the date of February 27 has become an unforgettable day in the history of Pak Air Force. On that day, the Indian air force attacked and in response that attack, the PAF struck that morning and shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace, he said and thanked the Lahore Arts Council for arranging these wonderful events to celebrate first anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort”. Today is the day of the Pakistani nation. Our forces are ready to protect Pakistan at all times, everyone knows how much Pakistani people loved their army and they did not hesitate to sacrifice anything for their Armed Forces, he added. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan said: “We welcomed our respected chief guest Air vice Marshal Tariq Zia at Alhamra. Pak forces are the great asset of this country. They are our pride. These are the people that make us sleep at night with peace. On this memorable day I salute the mothers who have given their sons in the name of this motherland.” After the successful photo exhibition, drama "Hum Se Na Takrana" was presented, in which the actors paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Pak Army through their performances. A celebration walk was also held at the end of the celebrations in which people from different walks of life along with staff of Alhamra participated in a large number. Ather Ali Khan presented a souvenir and some books related to Alhamra to Air vice Marshal Tariq Zia.