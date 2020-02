Semifinalists decided in Farrukh Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE: The Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 entered the semifinals stages here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah here on Thursday.

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Sameer Ahmad 8-4, Ahtesham Arif beat Shahzaib Zahid 8-5, Abdul Hanan khan beat Abdullah Anjum 8-1 and Jabir Ali beat Ahmer Saeed 8-4. In The girls U-18 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas beat Labika Durab 4-0, 4-0 while Shimza Durab beat Maya lone 4-0, 4-0.

In U-14 quarterfinals, Ameer Mazari beat Moavia Butt 8-2, Shahzaib Zahid beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-1, Waleed Javeed beat Raja Mustafa 8-4 and Asad Zaman beat Eesa Bilal 8-0. In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas beat Eesa Bilal 8-0, Ameer Mazari beat Harris Bajwa 8-0, Ismail Aftab beat Ameen Sheikh 8-0 and Omer Jawad beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-3.

The boys U-10 quarterfinals saw Ismail Aftab outpacing Talha Tarar 8-1, Omer Jawad thrashing Fajar Fayyaz 8-0, Harris Bajwa crushed Nauman 8-0 and Zohaib Afzal Malik outclassed Eesa Zohaib 8-0. Today (Friday), the semifinals of all categories will be played here at the PLTA courts.