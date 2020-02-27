PTI to form Sindh govt after elections: Afridi

KARACHI: The Minister of State for Anti-Narcotics, Shehryar Afridi, has said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf will form the provincial government in Sindh in the next general elections. “Sindh belongs to PTI and after the general elections in 2023, the PTI will form the provincial government in Sindh and in the rest of the country”.

While talking to reporters at the Iqra University, the minister of state said, the policies and actions undertaken by the PTI government have a long term effect and they would also be appreciated in the future. The IMF, World Bank, and even the US president are full of praise for the PTI government. In 2013 when PTI came into the power in KP, the party was focused to bring reforms in various sectors and added the PTI is committed to its vision and does not really care about what its detractors think about the government.

Earlier while addressing the students and faculty of the Iqra University, Afridi asked the youth to come forward and play an active role in eliminating the menace of narcotics. He said that drug abuse is a major problem since 2013 and the usage of drugs is increasing day by day. “The young people are our future capital who have to take care of this country. We need to rethink as to why our youth are resorting to drugs and added social media is a vibrant tool to promote awareness.”

In the era of fifth-generation warfare, everyone must play a role in the country's defense,” said minister Afridi. We need to equip the youth with the modern needs of today. He declared “Iqra University as one of the finest varsities of the country and thanked Hunaid Hussain Lakhani for inviting him to the university. He also met with the faculty members of the University and praised the academic and research standards. Lakhani said, “the event was specifically held to raise awareness among the children against drug abuse and added, drug abuse is not only destroying the families but also destroying the future of this country and we need to take urgent, concerted actions to overcome it.