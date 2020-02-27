Three killers held in Hangu

HANGU: The police claimed to have arrested three accused allegedly involved in the killing of a man in Bahadur Banda on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, In-charge of the Hangu Police Station Shah Dauran Khan said that Muhammad Ishfaq married a woman from Kohat early this month.

He said that accused Akhtar Ayub along with his accomplices, Zoaib Shah and Amjad Faraz, forced their entry into the house of his brother-in-law and opened fire on the inmates. As a result, Muhammad Ishaq sustained injuries while his father, Sahib Gul, was killed. The accused managed to escape the scene while the police taking prompt action arrested the accused and seized the arms used in the crime.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The motive behind the murder was stated to be a woman-related issue.