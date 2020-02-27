Lecture on investigative skills

Rawalpindi : To enhance capacity and efficacy of Investigation Officers of Rawalpindi Division Police, special lectures with assistance of Punjab Forensic Science Agency was arranged here on Wednesday at the Office of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik.

Investigation Officers from four districts of Rawalpindi Region participated in the lecture through video-link at RPO Office, which is being held on every Wednesday to shine investigative skills of the investigation officers of Police. On Special instructions of RPO Rawalpindi Sohail Habib Tajik, Special Experts of Punjab Forensic Science Agency lectured the investigation officers on latest investigative skills. Nine investigative Officers from Rawalpindi District Police attended the forensic skills lecture at RPO Office Rawalpindi, while 28 Investigative officers of Rawalpindi Region Police attended the lecture through video-link in Chakwal, Attock and Jehlum.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency Expert Abdul Basit delivered lecture today on the topic of technicalities of Postmortem. The participants were instructed how to make sure technicalities ahead of postmortem and what sort of precaution measures have to be observed while collecting evidences for forwarding a dead body to postmortem.

Forensic Science Expert in Abdul Basit also held detailed questions with the participants of the lecture through video link and replied answers of the questions raised by investigation officers.