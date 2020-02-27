Aisam to join tennis camp on March 1

ISLAMABAD: International Aisamul Haq will join the national training camp on March 1. The camp is in progress to prepare the team for the forthcoming Davis Cup play off tie against Slovenia scheduled at the Pakistan Sports Complex Grass courts on March 6-7.

The doubles expert Aisam is currently busy playing in ATP events in France. “He has communicated us that he would be joining the camp by March 1,” one of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) officials when contacted, said. Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Heera Ashiq and reserve Shahzad Khan are part of the team that has been training at the Davis Cup venue for the last almost ten days now.

Meanwhile, Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF visited Aisam ul Haq Pavilion at Pakistan Sports Complex to witness the training session of the Pakistan Davis Cup team. The President showed satisfaction about the training session and the hard work, which is being displayed by the players under their captain/coach Mushaf Zia. He also interacted with the players and motivated them to perform better. The President also inspected the venue of the event and was briefed by Khawar Hyat, SEVP and Saeed Ahmed Khan SVP, members of the Management Committee of PTF, about the progress of the work. He was satisfied with the overall preparatory arrangements.