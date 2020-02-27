274 nurses to soon join PINS

LAHORE:Over 274 nurses of grade-16 will be joining soon their posts at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) as after the sanction of Punjab government, Specialised Healthcare Department is ready to issue their appointment orders.

Executive Director of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud has expressed his satisfaction over this positive development and said that this institute has distinction of dealing with the patients of head injuries which are more serious and sensitive to treat.

He called this good omen that more 274 charge nurses would be available for better care of the patients. Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kauser Parveen has also expressed her pleasure over the appointments of 274 Nurses at PINS.

She said that this step of the Punjab government would not only provide the livelihood to 274

families but will also provide opportunity to thousands of patients to have comfortable treatment as well. ED PINS Dr Khalid said that mechanism has been evolved to monitor the patient’s care from his arrival to discharge and as per vision of Chief Minister and Minister Health steps are being ensured to provide best possible medical facilities in this institute. Prof Khalid congratulated all these charge nurses.