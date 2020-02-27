12-year-old girl ends life

A girl allegedly committed suicide at her house in Orangi Town on Wednesday. The Iqbal Market police said the body of 12-year-old Maryam, daughter of Qurban, was transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. According to SHO Zafar Ali, the family members in their initial statement told the police that Maryum ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan after her mother scolded her over some issue.