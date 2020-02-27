PCG seizes narcotics, arms

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Wednesday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of narcotics and arms over the past week in the Pishukan in Gwadar, Balochistan.

According to a PCG spokesperson, on the special instructions of the director general PCG about a zero-tolerance on the smuggling of narcotics, the PCG had intensified its efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking from its area of responsibility.

Acting on credible information from intelligence resources about the smuggling of narcotics in Pishukan, a raid was carried out by a PCG special mobile patrol. The officials stopped a suspicious vehicle and seized one submachine gun, one pistol, six magazines, 189 bullets, 150 kilograms hashish and nine kilograms of fine quality heroin. The PCG officials also arrested four smugglers.