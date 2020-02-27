DC inaugurates tree plantation drive

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf Wednesday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the locality of Grajakh under the CM clean and green Punjab drive. On the occasion, the DC said the drive is meant to encourage people, communities, organisations, business and industry, civil society and government to plant trees. He said planting trees is our religious and national duty. The DC said tree help decrease flash floods and other natural disasters.

He said at the moment the country is facing environmental problems and it can be tackled by planting moiré trees. He appreciated the zeal of citizens in terms of planting saplings and said our tree plantation efforts would give our new generation a healthful atmosphere to live.

MAN KILLS WIFE OVER DOMESTIC ISSUE: A man shot dead his wife over a domestic issue in Ladhewala Warriach, Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Zeenat went to her parents’ house after exchanging harsh words with her husband Ibrar, who also followed her, and in a fit of rage shot her dead there.