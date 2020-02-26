Shuffe likely in PML-N after release of Shahid, Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: With the release of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former federal minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal from the detention, conspicuous shuffling in the role of top leadership in major opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would take place.

The void being felt and found in the PML-N as result of absence of its President and leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would considerably filled for the time being as Shahid Abbasi who is Senior Vice President of the party and Professor Ahsan Iqbal who is its Secretary General will be in leading role now in ensuing opposition activities.

Well placed political sources told The News that the division in the ranks of the PML-N has become visible in recent months. A group of the leaders, who has been siding with Shahbaz Sharif and claimant to be follower of conciliation, opted to distain from active confrontation with the government. The group was immune from the ‘hardships’ and enjoyed freedom without any fear.

The sources pointed out that the group wasn’t comfortable with Shahid Abbasi despite he was in prison. The same also developed similar feelings for Professor Ahsan who was mate in the jail of Shahid Khaqan. Shahid is viewed among the leaders close to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He solicits guidance from Nawaz Sharif and enjoys esteem among the workers and leaders equally.

Interestingly the other parties in the Opposition also feel comfortable in dealing with Shahid and Ahsan. The unified Opposition, for which Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been striving from the day of induction of the incumbent government, could become reality now with availability of two stalwarts of the PML-N who can also prevail upon the PPP which has been following divergent course.

The meeting of the Opposition leader has been planned by Maulana Fazl in the first week of March and the PML-N will be represented by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Professor Ahsan Iqbal. It is likely that the opposition moot would be determine the future course of action against the government and could shape plan for a movement, the sources added.