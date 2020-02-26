Turkey’s Kerem stuns Kamil in Int’l Junior Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Kerem Ozlale (TUR) surprised third seed Ahmed Kamil (PAK) in a one-sided match to move into quarter-finals of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Junior International Tennis in progress at the PTF Tennis Complex Tuesday.

Kerem won 6-1, 6-2. Turkish player got the first set at 6-1 by breaking 2nd and 4th game of Kamil. In the second set he kept the same pressure and won it 6-2 by breaking 1st, 3rd and 7th game of Kamil.

In another upset match unseeded Birtan Duran (TUR) outclassed 7th seed Qwyn Quittner (AUS) in straight set match. In the first set Turkish player did not allow his opponent to settle down and won first set without conceding single game. He won the second set 6-4 by breaking 9th game of Qwyn.

In girls event third seed Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) lost her quarterfinal against Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) in straight set match. Mina, the double crown champion of the last week event could not continue her winning streak. Zhansaya from Kazakhstan proved her metal and won the first set 6-1 by breaking 1st, 5th and 7th game of Mina. In the second set both players held on to their respective serves till 5-5 all. Mina was unable to hold her serve and lost 12th game by hitting two double faults.

Results: Boys singles (pre-quarter finals): Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Raahim Agha (GBR) 6-1, 6-2; Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) bt Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-4; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Qwyn Quittner (AUS) 6-0, 6-4; Stylianos Poutis (GRE) bt Kuan Chang Huan (TPE) 6-1, 6-2; Aryan Giri (NEP) bt Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-1; Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Iustin Belea (ROU) bt Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) 6-4, 6-2; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) bt Min-Hung Kao (TPE) 6-2, 6-0.

Girls singles (quarter final): Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) bt Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-2, 6-0; Ren Ke (CHN) bt Amina Salibayeva (USA) 7-5, 6-2; Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) bt Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 7-5; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) bt Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-0;

Boys doubles quarter finals: Raahim Agha (GBR)/Stylianos Poutis (GRE) bt Zalan Khan (PAK)/Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-3, 6-4; Ahmed Kamil (PAK)/Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Tuna Neggizoglu (TUR)/Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-4; Iustin Belea (ROU)/Qwyn Quittner (AUS) bt Kuan Chang Huang (TPE)/Curtis Hong Tsent Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-4; Gokalp Ayar (TUR)/Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) bt Min-Hung Kao (TPE)/Chun Tang (TPE) 6-1, 6-3. Girls doubles quarter finals: Sie Ding Chai (MAS)/Ren Ke (CHN) bt Amina Salibayev (USA)/Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-3; Ablisha Bista (NEP)/Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) bt Zoha Asim (PAK)/Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 6-1; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR)/Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Jeongmin IM (KOR)/Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-0, 6-3;