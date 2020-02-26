Verdict reserved on bail pleas in LWMC scam

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on bail petitions by former managing director of Lahore Waste Management Company Waseem Ajmal and four others in a corruption scam.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Ajmal, who also served as chief executive officer of Punjab Saaf Pani Company, in Rs1 billion scam of the LWMC on November 19, 2019.

The anti-corruption watchdog alleged that then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif awarded a contract to a Turkish company-Al-Bayrak. It said the contract on inflated rates caused a loss of over Rs1 billion to the national exchequer.

It said Ajmal being MD and LWMC team leader held a meeting on April 26, 2014, in which he deliberately concealed details of the contract from other board members. After the prosecution and the petitioner’s counsel completed arguments, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi reserved its verdict.