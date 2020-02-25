close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
February 25, 2020

5 killed in Quetta LPG tanker blast

ISLAMABAD: A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned in Quetta leaving five persons dead on wee hours of Monday. Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to BMC Hospital’s burn centre, a private news channel reported. A heavy crane was called to the site to remove the tanker from the road, they added.

