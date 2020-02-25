5 killed in Quetta LPG tanker blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned in Quetta leaving five persons dead on wee hours of Monday. Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to BMC Hospital’s burn centre, a private news channel reported. A heavy crane was called to the site to remove the tanker from the road, they added.
