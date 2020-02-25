Turkish girl upsets top seed

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Leyla Nilufer Elmas of Turkey surprised 4th seed Abhilasha Bista of Nepal in a well-contested three-set match as the second leg of Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships got underway at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

Elmas beat Bista 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-0 in a match that started well but failed to live up to expectations during the last two sets which Turkish girl won easily.

Results: Boys’ singles main draw 1st round: Raahim Agha (GBR) bt Mert Dogan (TUR) 6-4, 6-4; Tune Nergizoglu (TUR) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 7-6(5), 6-0; Iustin Belea (ROU) bt Zalan Khan 6-0, 6-4; Kuan Chang Huan (TPE) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-0, 6-2; Qwyn Quittner (AUS) bt Abdullah (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) bt Araiz Malik (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Chun Tang (TPE) 6-3, 6-1; Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) w/o Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK); Min-Hung Kao (TPE) w/o Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK).

Girls’ singles main draw 1st round: Jun Seo Lee (KOR) bt Amel Sammari (TUN) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) Sie Domg Chai (MAS) 6-3, 6-2; Asima Sazanova (KAZ) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) 6-3, 6-3; Amina Salibayeva (USA) bt Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-0; Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Jeongmin IM (KOR) 6-0, 6-0; Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) bt Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) 6-4, 6-4.