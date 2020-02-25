‘Orange Festival’ held at Taxila

Taxila:Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) and Zaildar House jointly organised an Orange Festival at Zaildar House, Taxila, says a press release.

The event was held in honor of the diplomatic community and their families, to bring them closer to each other in a friendly environment. The event also aimed to promote and highlight the rich culture of Taxila.

Director CGSS begun the event by thanking the dignitaries for their valuable presence at the Orange Festival and explained the culture and history of Taxila.

Zaildar Ahsan Shah - Member Advisery Board CGSS, recited a short poem about his vision for a friendly Pakistan and emphasized on the importance of diplomacy and bilateral ties between Pakistan and other countries.

Chief guest of the festival was, General Nadeem Raza, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee who, appreciated the efforts put in to make the festival a success and also discussed Pakistan’s immense natural beauty during his welcome address.

The foreign diplomats were entertained with traditional ‘Horse Dancing’ and Taxila’s famous game of ‘Rock Lifting.’ The audience applauded the display of both and were astounded by the talent of locals. There were also fun games organized for the amusement of foreign dignitaries, guests whole heartedly participated in Musical Chairs and other games.

The event was a colorful display of Taxila’s most famous cultural aspects and it was attended by ambassadors and delegates from more than 70 countries.