Govt under fire in PA over inflation

LAHORE :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came under immense criticism from Opposition over its failure in maintaining law and order in Punjab.

In his debate over law and order on the floor of Punjab Assembly on Monday, Malik Muhammad Ahmed, the PML-N legislator, voiced serious concern over the alarming crime rate in the province where he said armed gangs were at large. He said even the families of poor people where wedding events were underway had been robbed that deprived them of the dowry made for their daughters. He said even after a number of incidents in an area, no preventive measures were taken due to which panic spread among the people. The PML-N MPA, who hails from Kasur, said that the province had been left on the mercy of dacoits, robbers and demanded the chief minister take notice of it. The Opposition MPA went on to say that price hike as well as poor law and order was the result of the inefficiency of the PTI government. He said instead of pointing fingers towards the PML-N era, the government should tell as to what had been its own performance. Over the poor economic situation of the country, Malik Ahmed said the PML-N government in its tenure maintained the growth rate whereas due to the policies of the PTI government, around 4 million people had lost their jobs. Neelam Malik, another MPA, stated that the prevailing inflation in the country was artificial as some mafias were operating but this network would be busted. Chaudhry Iqbal, one the senior most member of the PA representing the Opposition benches, said that the government possessed experienced figures but it wasn’t benefitting for their experience. He advised the Punjab government to seek guidance from a seasoned figure like Speaker Pervaiz Elahi. Chaudhry Iqbal, who himself has served as Minister for Food as well as of different departments in past, also advised the government to boost production in order to combat inflation.

PPP-P Punjab Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, while speaking in PA said that in the area of Aminpur Bangla, that falls in the vicinity of District Chiniot, the government had planned to demolish around 100 houses. He said the poor people had been rendered homeless in the name of drive against encroachment and stated if the government couldn’t provide any shelter to the poor it should at least avoid depriving them of their houses.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Industries, while defending the position of the PTI government said that Punjab had been the only province that tackled the issue of wheat shortage. He said there was no wheat crisis in Punjab and the commodity was available in bulk in stocks. ian Aslam Iqbal said the country was witnessing inflation due to the decisions of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who had escaped to London in the name of treatment. He said that the PML-N leadership should answer the nation as to why it awarded contracts to companies for power generation as well as the LNG deal on higher rates as compared to the world.

Law Minister in Punjab Assembly Raja Basharat on Monday presented the report of the privilege committee regarding the incident of police misbehaviour with Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari. Raja Basharat while speaking on the occasion stated that report was “sealed” and told the House that other MPAs, Taufeeq Butt and Ali Hyder Gilani, who also lodged the complaint about the misbehaviour of the police had also been satisfied. He said dignity of the House and all the members was important for the government, adding the ruling of the Speaker over the report would be accepted in letter and spirit. The PML-N MPA from Gujranwala, Taufeeq Butt, however, didn’t accept the report and said that he was still being mistreated by the police at the time of hearing of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in the court. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on the occasion assured the Opposition MPA that his complaint would be addressed. Meanwhile, Azma Bokhari, the PML-N MPA, raised objections to the process of marking used by Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education. She said she couldn’t use her influence like Provincial Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan to get extra marks for her daughter and called for revamping of the system.

Besides, a resolution was also submitted in the Punjab Assembly secretariat against the Principal of Forman Christian College for not sending the admissions of 68 students of first year to the Board. Moreover, the PA also held question-hour session related to the Higher Education Department and Parliamentary Secretary Syed Sibtain Raza responded to the queries of members. On the completion of agenda, Chairman Mian Shafi adjourned the session until today (Tuesday).