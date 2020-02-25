New retirement policy for Lahore Police

LAHORE :On the direction of the CCPO, SSP Admin Captain (R) Malik Liaqat has issued a new retirement policy for the employees of Lahore Police.

The CCPO, taking notice of the grievances of pensioners on retirement, directed that all necessary paperwork should be completed one year before retirement. The SSP Admin proposed one-month leave to the employees before retirement so that they could complete pension case while in service. The CCPO approved the proposal. He directed the SSP Admin to settle the pending retirement cases and announced that pension book would be issued to the employees on the day of retirement.

Meanwhile, Capt (R) Malik Liaqat sought the report of pending cases from the Welfare Branch and said that 108 Lahore police personnel would retire this year. The new policy will help pensioners to get rid of post-retirement issues.

PHP: A meeting was convened at the Central Police Office to review the annual performance of the Punjab Highway Patrol on the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir that was chaired by Additional IGP Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan (Satara Imtiaz).

The meeting was also attended by other officers, including SSP Headquarters Shaista Nadeem, regional SPs, district DSPs, and on this occasion, the PHP performance in the year 2019 was compared with its performance in the year 2018.

The agenda of the meeting included performance report, audit, welfare, discipline and road safety of commuters. All regional heads gave presentations on the annual performance of their region, while PHP force performance, traffic accidents and operations against anti-social elements were also discussed. Appreciating the performance of Gujranwala and Faisalabad regions at the meeting, Additional IGPH directed that other regions should improve their overall performance on the same pattern.

Additional IGPH Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan issued instructions to the officers, saying that as per the vision of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the PHP personnel should perform their duties as "facilitating force" for protecting the passengers on the roads for a better level of cooperation between citizens and PHP. The presence of PHP on roads will reduce the morale of criminals and the commuters’ safety will increase. To prevent the accidents on the roads, increase the registration of cases against rash drivers, but also be careful that there is no bogus action. Ensure effective patrolling and pickets to prevent robbery on highways.

Take joint actions with district police and traffic police to protect public on roads. Ensure effective pickets and patrolling to prevent trafficking in districts adjacent to the provincial borders.

Speaking on the clean and green Pakistan campaign, he said that tree plantation is a charity so more trees should be planted with the help of the general public. Speaking on corruption, he said there is a zero-tolerance against corruption, and negligence in duty will not be tolerated at all. All regional heads and district officers should make surprise visits to their respective areas.

CCPO COMPLEX: The meeting, chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed, discussed the plan for the construction of a new CCPO complex. SSP Admin Captain (R) Malik Liaqat and Architect Department experts briefed about the proposed plan. The four-storey complex will be constructed on an area adjacent to the existing building. The CCPO directed that a comprehensive plan be presented considering all aspects of the project. The new complex will provide all possible facilities for the citizens. He said that the security aspect should be taken especially in the map of the building.