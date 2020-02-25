FDA introduces executive transfer of properties system

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority has introduced executive transfer of Properties system for speedy transfer of properties.

It was informed by FDA DG Muhammad Sohail Khawaja during a meeting with MNA Faizullah Kamoka and experts of Urban Unit here on Monday. Town Planning Director Mehr Ayub, Estate Management Director Junaid Hassan Manj, Admin Deputy Director Yasir Ejaz Chattha and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The FDA DG said that under the system, the buyers and sellers were being provided the Nadra style facilities against special fee in connection with transfer of properties. He said that various reforms were being implemented to raise the quality of services of the FDA for completing the mission of city development and provision of public relief in true sense.

He informed that the FDA Governing Body had given the approval of executive transfer of properties system under which the properties could be transferred within one day by fulfilling the all requirements of applications. He explained that earlier 21 days were required to complete this transfer on the applications received through one-window counter.

He said that the applicants should submit the Nadra verified copies of the CNIC of seller and purchaser, including witnesses, clearance certificate of town planning directorate, clearance certificate of Excise Department, ownership clearance certificate, last paid bill of Wasa, FBR active taxpayers list status of seller and purchaser, receipts of transfer fee, withholding taxes and stamp duty along with printed stamp papers.

The DG informed that in case of transfer of properties on the basis of power of attorney or inheritance, the time would be taken for 10 days for executive transfer instead of 30 days subject to condition that no objection was received from the general public in response of newspaper advertisement. He maintained that the complete file should be submitted before the 10am on one-window counter for executive transfer of properties.

The DG informed that the matters relating to the approval of the schemes had been made transparent by imposing certain conditions on the developers to save the buyers of plots from any fraudulent act. He also gave details of other reforms, progressive of development projects, including under completion Kashmir Bridge Underpass on the Canal Road.

MNA Faizullah Kamoka appreciated the developmental vision and commitment of the DG for improving the performance of the FDA and said that the govt under the leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan was swiftly stepping forward for the regional development and public relief.

Former SHO held on CPO orders: On the order of CPO Sohail Ch, former Madina Town police SHO SI Rashid Mehmood was arrested as he was facing an inquiry into the murder of four brothers in the CPO Office.

The cop was arrested after proven the charge of destroying the recorded statements of the murder case and tampering its record.

Reportedly, a leading yarn dealer of Faisalabad Muhammad Naveed Sheikh had contracted second marriage with Anaya Begum. Later, he was going to marry with another girl. To it, the woman informed her brother Ahsan Shahid on January 14. In the meantime, her husband and three of his brothers, Abdul Rashid, Jameel Ahmad and Javed Sheikh, gathered at Eden Valley to finalise the date for Sheikh Naveed’s third marriage.

Ahsan Shahid immediately reached along with his accomplices there and forced him to get transfer his property and other assets in the name of his sister, second wife of Naveed Sheikh.

However, both parties opened fire at each other. As a result, Sheikh Naveed and Abdur Rashid were killed on the spot while two of their brothers Jameel and Javed were later died in a hospital. Ahsan Shahid, the brother of second wife of Sheikh Naveed, was also seriously injured.