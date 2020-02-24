Protesters block highway over Khassadar’s death

LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan Highway remained closed as the protesters continued strike on the second consecutive day at Charwazgay Chowk on Sunday.

Hundreds of political workers, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leaders and the bereaved family members staged the protest. They demanded the government to register a first information report (FIR) in the death of Adnan Shinwari, a Khassadar personnel. The body of Adnan Shinwari also remained on the road to pressure the authorities for fulfilment of demands. Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Islam held talks with the protesters and assured them to meet their demands. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Israr Shinwari, who led the protest, told this scribe that they would close Pak-Afghan Highway at Charwazgay Chowk from 9am to 5pm for three days where they would also hold dua for the deceased. However, it could not be confirmed if the government allowed them to close the road and hold Qul for the deceased there or not.