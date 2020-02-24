close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2020

Officer pays surprise visit to jail

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2020

LAHORE: In the light of Supreme Court of Pakistan's orders regarding protection of human rights across the province, Human Rights Punjab Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed paid a surprise visit to Central Jail of Faisalabad on Sunday.

The provincial secretary was briefed about the steps taken for the welfare of the prisoners. Dr Irshad also inspected kitchen, library, filtration plant, hospital, football and volleyball playgrounds, education complexes. He showed satisfaction on the arrangements for prisoners in the jail. He also met with prisoners and inquired after prisoners in the jail hospital.

Latest News

More From Lahore