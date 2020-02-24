Officer pays surprise visit to jail

LAHORE: In the light of Supreme Court of Pakistan's orders regarding protection of human rights across the province, Human Rights Punjab Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed paid a surprise visit to Central Jail of Faisalabad on Sunday.

The provincial secretary was briefed about the steps taken for the welfare of the prisoners. Dr Irshad also inspected kitchen, library, filtration plant, hospital, football and volleyball playgrounds, education complexes. He showed satisfaction on the arrangements for prisoners in the jail. He also met with prisoners and inquired after prisoners in the jail hospital.