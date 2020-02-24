Nine injured in blast caused by gas leakage

LAHORE: Nine people were injured in an explosion caused by gas leakage in a room of Yousaf Barkat Masjid in the Raiwind area on Sunday.

According to the locals, the explosion took place due to gas leakage. It was suspected that the room adjacent to the masjid was filled with gas. The explosion occurred when a child switched on a light and fire erupted. Rescuers managed to pull out at least nine survivors from the place of the incident.

Three critically injured persons were removed to Jinnah Hospital. A boy, Javed, son of Haroon, was removed to Raiwind THQ and five persons were give first aid. The victims removed to Jinnah Hospital have been identified as Akash, 17, son of Akram, Qadir Khan, 27, son of Sehra Khan, and Shafi, 24, son of Shaban. The injured boys lived in the masjid-cum-madrassa.