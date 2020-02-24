Speakers call forrevival of Bethak culture

The eliminating traditional culture of sitting together and exchanging daily life issues, problems and happiness must be revived in the provincial metropolis. This was the point of view of majority of participants in a programme named Bethak held under the banner of Lahore Literary Festival at Alhamra Hall here Sunday. Prominent personalities like IA Rahman, Hussain Naqi, Nayyar Ali Dada, Shireen Pasha and many others participated and shared their memories. The programme was hosted by Nayyar Ali Dada who said that earlier poets, writers, doctors, engineers, designers and people from other walks of life used to sit in coffee house, Pak Tea House, lunch room and other such places but now these places are eliminated. He said in early 80s prominent poet and rightist Faiz Ahmed Faiz started a gathering named Bethak once a week, which attracted professionals. IA Rahman while recalling the Bethak said that after Faiz it was continued due to the efforts of Intizar Hussain who used to invite prominent people from all walks of life. He said Bethak is the way to keep our smiles intact and mind fresh. “It is also the best source of gathering old memories and find solutions of our present problems,” he maintained. Shireen Pasha said that she used to visit Bethak once a week in routine and it was the best time she had in her life. She said the trend of holding Bethak had ended in the city, which must be revived. She said we can generate new ideas from the gathering of professionals from different walks of life. Other speakers who spoke on the occasion included Hussain Naqi, Masood Ashraf, Qasim Jaferi, Dr Shahida Shah, Gulnar, Haider Ibrahim, Shahid Bukhari, Noman Khan and Shahzad Ghafri.