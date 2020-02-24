Kundian forest to provide jobs: PM

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the revival of Kundian forest will provide job opportunities as human resources will be required to guard, water and nurture plants.

Talking to the media after inaugurating tree plantation campaign here on Sunday, he said unfortunately, the huge Kundian forest, planted before Partition, had been turned into a barren land owing to the apathy of the previous governments.

He said of total 19,271 acres of forest area, around 5,000 acres had some green cover while the rest 5,222 acres are barren and would be turned into forest by massive forestation during the next four years under 10 billion tree tsunami project.

Prime minister, who planted a sapling, asked the locals to guard the forest against tree fellers and land grabbers.

Under this spring tree plantation drive, 250 million saplings would be planted across the country with 1.3 million to be planted in one day as part of Plant for Pakistan Day observed on the day.

The prime minister said young generation, particularly the children, were required to be sensitised on the importance of trees and also called for its inclusion in the education curriculum.

He said being rich with diverse weathers and water resources, Pakistan should be exporting food to the world instead of facing the shortage.

He said biodiversity in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had revived following the success of one billion tree tsunami project. He said a considerable number of berry plants would be planted in the forest which would help produce honey as many investors were awaiting to invest in honey production.

While assuring people to resolve the water issues of Piplan and Khattak Belt areas, he said the Punjab government was striving to improve schools and hospitals and with the Punjab Police apprehending the big criminals, who earlier used to enjoy protection.

Defending the huge spending on neglected southern Punjab areas, the prime minister said no country could progress until it uplifted its backward areas. He said that the previous rulers had pushed the country into a quagmire.

He told the gathering that the Namal University was being developed as international university where the foreign students would also be coming for education.

Prime minister said the government was focused at developing Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state as had been envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam which should provide equal opportunities of health, education and rights to all the citizens. He said that the youth are carrying books on Bill Gates and Donald Trump but they should understand that success lies in following teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In pursuance of the very vision, the government was providing Kifalat Cards to poor, interest-free loans for business, 50,000 education scholarships, besides transferring assets to the poor in villages to boost their income.

Prime minister was also briefed on another project for improvement and restoration of Namal Lake of Mianwali.

Costing around Rs188 million, the project would lead to the promotion of ecotourism, biodiversity and wetland research facility besides improving local livelihood and promoting architectural and cultural values.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that ‘Clean and green Pakistan’ is dream of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of tree plantation drive in Mianwali, the CM hoped that the project would be successful. The programme would pave way for employment in the country, he added.

The plantation campaign is part of the PTI government programme. The government has pledged to plant 10 billion trees in five years to control challenges of global warming and deforestation.