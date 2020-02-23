Police receive complaint of attempted rape of teenager

A man claiming that two men had attempted to rape his teenage daughter in the Qasba Colony neighbourhood approached the Peerabad police station on Saturday.

Manghopir Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Safayd Ali Shah said Shahbaz Khan reached the police station in the morning and claimed that two neighbours of his had attempted to rape his 13-year-old daughter.

Shah said that taking action on the complaint, he ordered the Peerabad station house officer to immediately take the girl to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an examination.

The SDPO said that their investigation found that on February 21 the girl had ingested pesticide and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the poison inside her stomach was cleared through an operation.

Following that, added the officer, the doctors suggested that the family take the girl to the JPMC for further examination, but the family refused to do so and took her home.

Shah said that now the father, who is a labourer by profession, reached the Peerabad police station claiming that his daughter had fallen victim to a rape attempt.

The police also questioned the girl about the alleged incident, and she claimed that the men whom her father had named as suspects had attempted to rape her, added the officer.

The SDPO said that the initial medical report does not support the rape attempt claim, adding that the police can confirm the girl and her father’s claim only after a complete medical report is issued. He also said that the police were waiting for Khan to come to the police station and get the FIR registered.