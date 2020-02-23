Kamran asks media not to speculate about accusations against Umar

Our Correspondentkarachi: Discarded Test Stumper Kamran Akmal On Saturday Requested Media To Wait Till The Outcome Of The Investigation Into Allegation Against His Younger Brother Umar Akmal Who Has Been Suspended By The Pakistan Cricket Board (pcb) Under Article 4.7.1 Of The Anti-corruption Code.

“No decision has come yet about Umar. I request media not to report anything until the outcome of the investigation,” Kamran said at a news conference here on Saturday. Kamran smashed a superb 101, his third century of the PSL history and the first of the fifth edition, to shepherd his side to a superb six-wicket victory over holders Quetta Gladiators here at National Stadium on Saturday.

“I know my brother Umar. He cannot do any such thing. He is as clean as he was ten years ago when he came to international cricket,” he said.

However, he was quick to add that he would accept the result of the investigation. “Umar has helped the anti-corruption unit more than any other player,” Kamran said.

The suspension the other day denied Umar the opportunity to represent Quetta Gladiators in the PSL-5. He was replaced by discarded international allrounder Anwar Ali.

Kamran said he was very happy that his team Peshawar Zalmi won the game. “I am really happy that my team won today. My plan was to play a long innings and that helped,” Kamran said.

However, he was quick to add that his international centuries had more value as they were for Pakistan.

When asked about not being selected for national duty, Kamran said: “My job is to perform and the rest is up to the selectors.

“Previously there was another selection committee and now there is another,” Kamran said.

When asked what he would do if he was ignored even after such good performances, he replied:”I will leave that to God. Don’t worry.”

Kamran said if picked whatever role he would be given by the team management he would go according to that.

He said that he did not feel any pressure. “I play club cricket regularly and work hard even in off-season which helps me in competitive cricket,” Kamran said.